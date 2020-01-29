24-year-old dead, one injured as bike crashes into divider

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:12 IST

A 24-year-old biker was killed while his friend was injured after their bike crashed into a divider on the Mumbai-Panvel highway on Tuesday.

Sagar Sarfare, 24, a resident of Prabhadevi, was riding his two-wheeler and his friend Kalpesh Neman, 23, was riding pillion.

According to the police, the accident took place between 4.30am and 5.30am when Sarfare was descending the Belapur flyover along the highway.

“Neman and Sarfare were returning to Mumbai. Sarfare was riding at a high speed and he lost control of the bike and crashed into the divider on the right side of the road. Sarfare sustained severe head injuries,” said an officer from CBD Belapur police station.

Neman called up the police and Sarfare was rushed to MGM Hospital in Belapur where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said it is not a case of drink-driving. A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving was registered against Sarfare under sections 304A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code. Neman, a photographer and a resident of Bhoiwada in Parel, was injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

Police will record the photographer’s statement in detail after he is discharged.