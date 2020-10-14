e-paper
Home / Cities / 24-year-old man beheads grandmother for ‘practising black magic and sorcery’ in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

24-year-old man beheads grandmother for ‘practising black magic and sorcery’ in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:32 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

The Vikramgadh police have formed two teams to nab a 24-year-old man who allegedly beheaded his grandmother in Yeshwantnagar area of Palghar district on Sunday.

The accused, Kailash Sakharam Dhangte, suspected that his grandmother Soni, 62, used to practice black magic and sorcery owing to which he had been keeping ill for many months. The duo used to regularly have arguments on the issue, said inspector Mahesh Balwantrao of Vikramgadh police station.

On Sunday evening, a similar fight on the issue ensued between the two and in a fit of rage, Dhangte picked up an axe and beheaded Soni when, said Balwantrao. After Kailash’s father Sakharam returned from the field, he saw his mother dead body.

During the probe, the police discovered that Dhangte used to have arguments with his grandmother over his suspicions and that he was missing since the murder. They received inputs about him hiding in a nearby jungle and formed two teams to nab him.

“We have filed a murder case against Dhangte and the axe has been sent for forensic analysis. We will nab him soon,” said Balwantrao.

