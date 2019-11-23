24-year-old man gunned down, cops suspect his 3 former accomplices

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:39 IST

Ghaziabad: A 24-year-old man was gunned down by two men on a motorcycle on the main road near Sector 7 in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar on Saturday morning.

The police said the victim, Vinod Kumar, 24, a resident of Sector 23, Sanjay Nagar, had about 10 cases of crime against him and his family has blamed three of his rivals, who had allegedly been threatening him for the past couple of days.

on Saturday morning, Kumar was returning after meeting his family when he was shot dead by the unidentified bikers. Police recovered about seven empty cartridges from the scene of crime and said Kumar sustained at least three to four bullet wounds to his chest and face.

“Eyewitnesses told us that two men arrived on an Apache motorcycle and fired indiscriminately at Kumar who was also on a motorcycle. He had come to meet his family and had borrowed his father’s bike and ₹3,000 and had just started rising away from home when the incident took place. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead as a result of multiple gunshot injuries,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

According to police, Kumar had several cases of theft and other offences against his name at Kavi Nagar and Sihani Gate police stations and was also booked under the Gangster Act.

“We came across one of his accomplices with whom he was staying at a rented accommodation for the past two months. He was living in hiding and did not with his parents. His accomplice told us that three of his rivals, who had earlier been his accomplices, were threatening him over the past three or four days and had also fired at him once before. But that incident was not reported to police,” Singh said.

Kumar’s family has forwarded a police complaint on the basis of which police have registered an FIR of murder against the three named suspects, all residents of Ghaziabad.

The police have roped in a team to trace the unidentified bikers and are also trying to gather evidence from nearby CCTV cameras.

“Prima facie investigation has revealed that the three men had also been in jail with the victim. Kumar was out of jail for the past two months and was living in hiding,” a police officer said.

The police suspect that the assailants were following the victim for the past several days.