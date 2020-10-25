24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries, two days after clash in Ludhiana’s Majri village

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:16 IST

Two days after a clash between two groups in Majri village, a 24-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Ravi, 24, a labourer, had suffered severe head injuries in the clash. Police have lodged a murder case against the rival group members following his death.

A member of the rival group, who was identified as Manpreet Singh, had suffered bullet injuries in the clash. He is currently admitted at the ESI Hospital in the city.

As per information, Manpreet Singh, 25, an electrician, and his friend Sukhpal Singh, an auto driver, had got into an argument with Ravi, Mintu, Laddi, Iqbal Singh at a gym a few days ago and had been nursing grudges against each other ever since.

Sadar station officer office (SHO), inspector Jagdev Singh said that on Friday night around 9pm, Sukhpal and Manpreet were returning to their village from Ludhiana city in Sukhpal’s auto. On reaching Rangiya village, the duo stopped for juice at a roadside vend. There they ran into Mintu, Iqbal and Ravi and got into a verbal dual.

Sukhpal and Manpreet left the spot after a while but the others started chasing them on their bikes.

On reaching near Bhalwan da Dhaba near Majri village, Mintu called his brother Laddi, while Sukhpal and Manpreet also called their accomplices. Manpreet’s group allegedly attacked Ravi with baseball bats, inflicting head injuries. Meanwhile, Laddi opened fire and the bullet pierced through Manpreet’s shoulder.

Cross-FIRs of attempt to murder were registered against both groups. But following Ravi’s death, the police added sections of murder in the case. Sukhpal, Mintu and Iqbal Singh were arrested on Sunday.