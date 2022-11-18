Home / Cities / 25 students fall ill after ‘gas leak’ at Hyderabad college

25 students fall ill after ‘gas leak’ at Hyderabad college

cities
Published on Nov 18, 2022 07:16 PM IST

It is being said that students were doing experiments in the chemistry lab when some fumes had arisen.

Hyderabad: Students receive treatment at a hospital as they fell sick after alleged gas leak in the science lab of Kasturba Gandhi College, in Secunderabad.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

As many as 25 students reportedly fell ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Kasturba Gandhi College, in Secunderabad – the twin city of Telangana capital Hyderabad. The students had allegedly complained of giddiness due to a foul smell.

Ambulances and forensic teams arrived at the spot to ascertain the situation. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed students being taken into ambulances in stretchers.

It is being said that students were doing experiments in the chemistry lab when some fumes had arisen. According to available information, it is also being said that there may not have been a gas leak.

The forensic teams are trying to identify if and what chemical had leaked, ANI reported.

All students were said to be out of danger. Further details are awaited.

