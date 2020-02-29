25 woman at Ludhiana’s Mother-Child Hospital welcome their newborns on Leap Day 2020

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 23:50 IST

For Seema, who became a grandmother on February 29, a day that comes around only once in every four years, it’s no cause of worry.

“The Leap Day won’t stop me from celebrating the birthday of my grandson every year. I will celebrate his birthday on February 28, but make it even more special in every leap year,” shared the elated grandmother.

Seema’s daughter-in-law Sonam gave birth to a baby boy at the Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday. “This is my fifth grandchild. Now I will ask my daughter-in-law to go for tubectomy (a permanent contraception and sterilisation method in women),” said Seema, while distributing sweets among the hospital staff and other patients.

Sonam was among the 25 women who delivered babies at MCH by 6pm on Leap Day 2020. While 18 were normal births, seven newborns were delivered through caesarian sections. MCH largely caters to the economically weaker section of the population, offering free child delivery and caesarian facilities.

Sonam with her mother-in-law Seema and her newborn son at the Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) in Ludhiana on Saturday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

According to doctors, many couples had scheduled the delivery on Saturday, while others were naturally elated for having a newborn on this unique day.

Rohit, a resident of Civil Lines, said his wife Daljeet’s due date was March 26, but they happened to welcome their firstborn on Leap Day by coincidence. “I brought my wife to MCH for a check-up on Friday. After examining her, the doctors advised me to get her admitted immediately. It doesn’t matter to me when my child was born. My only concern was that there should be no complications. I’m grateful that both my wife and son are healthy,” the delighted father said.

“We largely attend to patients from the economically weaker section. They do not bother with scheduling a special day for the birth of their child. Leap Day or New Year Day are not special occasions for them, as they have bigger struggles in life,” said Dr Malvinder Mala, senior medical officer, MCH.

CAME FOR TREATMENT OF ONE CHILD, RETURNING WITH TWO

Aaqib Wani from Doda district of Jammu, who became the proud father of a girl at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday, said he had never imagined his second child would be born in Ludhiana.

“I came here for the treatment of my two-year-old son Ehan, who has not been keeping well for some time. He was admitted to DMCH earlier this week. My wife Asma Rani was 38 weeks pregnant and her due date was on March 12. On Friday, she started feeling uncomfortable. On examining her, the doctors revealed that she was ready to deliver the baby. Our baby was born at 2am on Saturday,” Wani said.

Besides, Wani’s daughter, doctors at DMCH delivered another baby on Saturday.