25-year-old Badlapur resident murders brother-in-law

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:15 IST

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his brother-in-law with a plough at Badlapur (East) on Thursday evening over a financial dispute.

According to police officers, the accused, Amar Vishwakarma, is a resident of Apatewadi in Badlapur. In the evening, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Prabhakar Wayal, had visited the accused’s home, to resolve a pending financial dispute. The police said Vishwakarma had taken a loan from the victim.

“The discussion between the two turned into a fight, following which the accused attacked his brother-in-law with a plough kept at his home. Some neighbours who witnessed the crime, rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital, where he declared dead,” an officer said.

Police are recording the statements of the eye-witnesses as well as of the families of the accused and the victim and have filed a first information report (FIR) in the case.

