e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 25-year-old Badlapur resident murders brother-in-law

25-year-old Badlapur resident murders brother-in-law

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his brother-in-law with a plough at Badlapur (East) on Thursday evening over a financial dispute.

According to police officers, the accused, Amar Vishwakarma, is a resident of Apatewadi in Badlapur. In the evening, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Prabhakar Wayal, had visited the accused’s home, to resolve a pending financial dispute. The police said Vishwakarma had taken a loan from the victim.

“The discussion between the two turned into a fight, following which the accused attacked his brother-in-law with a plough kept at his home. Some neighbours who witnessed the crime, rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital, where he declared dead,” an officer said.

Police are recording the statements of the eye-witnesses as well as of the families of the accused and the victim and have filed a first information report (FIR) in the case.

.

top news
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, 10 fire tenders at spot
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft
Huawei hit with new US charges of trade secrets theft
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities