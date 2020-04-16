e-paper
26 FIRs registered for curfew violation in Mohali

26 FIRs registered for curfew violation in Mohali

Police booked those who were roaming across the district aimlessly

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police registered 26 FIRs for curfew violation in the district on Thursday.

While patrolling on the Patiala chowk, police found that a Mahindra Pickup vehicle was being loaded with iron rods outside a shop. As the shopkeeper, Karan Mittal of Silver City in Zirakpur could not produce a pass or a permit to operate, a case was registered against him and Rakesh Paswan of Bishanpura, who was loading the iron rods.

Police also booked those who were roaming across the district aimlessly.

