26 FIRs registered for curfew violation in Mohali

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:33 IST

Police registered 26 FIRs for curfew violation in the district on Thursday.

While patrolling on the Patiala chowk, police found that a Mahindra Pickup vehicle was being loaded with iron rods outside a shop. As the shopkeeper, Karan Mittal of Silver City in Zirakpur could not produce a pass or a permit to operate, a case was registered against him and Rakesh Paswan of Bishanpura, who was loading the iron rods.

Police also booked those who were roaming across the district aimlessly.