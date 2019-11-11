26 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:08 IST

Twenty-six fresh dengue cases were reported in Lucknow on Monday.

The patients were from Aishbagh, Ashiana, Vrindavan, Manak Nagar, Aliganj, Hussainabad and Madiaon areas. Health department teams conducted source reduction exercise to check mosquito breeding in areas from where the cases were reported.

PATIENTS SEE RED

Suspected dengue patients had to face difficulty at Balrampur Hospital as it ran out of kits for testing samples of patients. Officials said the kits will be available in a day.

The patients who were standing in queue for long had heated arguments with the paramedical staff as they were asked to come the next day for giving samples.