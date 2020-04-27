e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 26 Ludhiana students stuck in Kota reach hometown amid lockdown

26 Ludhiana students stuck in Kota reach hometown amid lockdown

Soon after their arrival, they were screened at the civil hospital and were recommended home quarantine for 14 days

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:36 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Twenty six students from Ludhiana, who were stranded at Rajasthan’s Kota, reached their hometown on Monday afternoon.

Soon after their arrival, they were screened at the civil hospital and were recommended home quarantine for 14 days.

According to district administration officials, the students did not have any symptom of Covid-19.

The students were dropped at their homes by the transport arranged by the district administration.

The students were overjoyed. They said they reached Ludhiana after a 14-hour journey.

The students had gone there to study in different colleges and coaching centres of Kota, but they got stuck due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

They were putting up at paying guest accommodations and were facing issues to manage adequate food.

A 20-year-old student preparing for engineering entrance exams at Kota, Ashish Rana, said, “When the number of positive cases gradually increased to 160 in Kota, I got very upset and was eager to reach Ludhiana. I am thankful to the state government for arranging a bus for the stranded students.”

Another medical student, Parkash Kumar, from Haria village, Ludhiana, said, “I was residing in a paying guest accommodation and before lockdown, I was getting three meals a day. But gradually I started getting only two meals a day. Due to lockdown we had to face difficulties in getting sufficient food. When I got to know that the state government will send buses for stranded students, I felt relaxed. During the entire journey from Kota to Ludhiana, I was thanking God and the government officials.”

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming UP’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities