26-year-old Ludhiana man shot at by duo on bike, critical

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:26 IST

A 26-year-old man is battling for life after two motorcycle-borne man shot him from close range outside his house in Thapar Colony on Monday evening.

Police said the victim, Saurav Sharma, 26, and his friend, Prashant Tiwari, had just returned from the gym, when the bikers struck.

As per preliminary investigation, police suspect the attack to be a fallout of personal enmity and have not ruled out involvement of contract killers.

Sharma is under treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Tiwari told the police that after returning from the gym, they were having a chat outside Sharma’s house. Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle arrived there and asked Sharma to accompany them.

When he refused, one of the bikers flashed a gun and shot him from close range before speeding away.

The bullet hit Sharma in the stomach, causing him to collapse, even as Tiwari raised the alarmed and took him to the hospital with the help of locals.

“A case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the unidentified accused. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to obtain footage of the crime and identify the accused,” said inspector Jaskanwaljit Singh, SHO, police station Haibowal.

He added that Tiwari does not know the accused, so they were waiting to record Sharma’s statement to ascertain their identity.