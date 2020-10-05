e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 26-year-old Ludhiana man shot at by duo on bike, critical

26-year-old Ludhiana man shot at by duo on bike, critical

Victim was standing outside his house in Thapar Colony, chatting with a friend, when the attackers shot him in the stomach and fled.

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A police official conducting investigation at Thapar Colony after a youth was shot at in Ludhiana on Monday.
A police official conducting investigation at Thapar Colony after a youth was shot at in Ludhiana on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

A 26-year-old man is battling for life after two motorcycle-borne man shot him from close range outside his house in Thapar Colony on Monday evening.

Police said the victim, Saurav Sharma, 26, and his friend, Prashant Tiwari, had just returned from the gym, when the bikers struck.

As per preliminary investigation, police suspect the attack to be a fallout of personal enmity and have not ruled out involvement of contract killers.

Sharma is under treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Tiwari told the police that after returning from the gym, they were having a chat outside Sharma’s house. Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle arrived there and asked Sharma to accompany them.

When he refused, one of the bikers flashed a gun and shot him from close range before speeding away.

The bullet hit Sharma in the stomach, causing him to collapse, even as Tiwari raised the alarmed and took him to the hospital with the help of locals.

“A case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the unidentified accused. We are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to obtain footage of the crime and identify the accused,” said inspector Jaskanwaljit Singh, SHO, police station Haibowal.

He added that Tiwari does not know the accused, so they were waiting to record Sharma’s statement to ascertain their identity.

top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In