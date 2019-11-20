26-year-old man thrashed, paraded naked on bike in Tarn Taran village

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:03 IST

Amritsar

A 26-year-old native of Amritsar was thrashed and paraded naked by residents in Balachak village of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday evening. The grave crime came to light after five video clips of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. The victim Paramjit Singh, of Gurwali village,was nabbed by Balachak residents, who claimed that he was in their village to meet a girl, something they did not approve of.

In one of the clips, the victim is being beaten by nearly a dozen men, who are forcibly removing his clothes. In another clip, the victim, who is naked, is seen sitting on grass in fully naked condition with a man grabbing his hair. Others around are slapping him.

The voice-over to this clip says, “This man has been caught as he tried to give his contact number to a girl.” Another voice adds, “Why did you want to give your number to the girl. Will you do this again?” Later, the naked victim is made to sit on a bike and ride it for some distance.

SSP Vikramjit Singh Duggal said after their preliminary investigation it was came to light that the incident took place in Balachak village of Tarn Taran district and that the victim had gone to the village to meet a girl.

Chatiwind SHO Sardool Singh said, “When the video surfaced, we thought, that the incident had taken place in Chatiwind. I went to the victim’s home and also met his family members, who claim that their son has a memory problem and thus went to the wrong village.”

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said a man named Sandeep had been rounded up in connection with the case registered on the complaint of the vicim’s father Sukhdev Singh.

“My son had gone to Tarn Taran for an errand. When he reached near Daburji power station, he was thrashed and paraded naked by some people. The accused also made the video of the incident viral,” he claimed.

Unidentified persons have also been booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 500 (for defamation), 323 (voluntarily causing heart), of the IPC and 67-A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc) of the IT Act at Tarn Taran city police station.

State SC commission seeks report from Muktsar SSP on labourer torture

Muktsar The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has sought a report from Muktsar SSP on the torture of a migrant labourer, Ramu, for refusing to work in the field of a farmer by November 26. The purported video of the torture had gone viral on November 11. Karnvir Indora, member of the commission also met the victim on Wednesday. On the victim’s complaint, police had booked Gurpal Singh Pala and Babbi of village Kotli Dewan in Muktsar on Tuesday. The victim in his complaint to police had alleged, “I was working in the market few days ago and they saw me. They tied, abused and threatened me. Some people shot the video of the incident.” Indora said, “The victim does not have certificate of Schedule Caste yet. Further sections will be added once the victim will submit his certificate.” Indora said.