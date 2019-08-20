27-year-old shot dead in Karnal village

cities

A 27-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons in Risalva village of Assandh sub-division of Karnal district, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Harmit Singh, used to work at a liquor vend.

His brother, Rakesh Kumar, said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He alleged that the accused barged into their home and opened fire at his brother before fleeing the spot.

The victim sustained two bullet injuries and died on the spot. Later, the family members informed the police and body was evacuated to general hospital in Assandh for postmortem.

When contacted, Assandh DSP Dalbir Singh told HT that an FIR has been registered under Sections 302, 452, 506, 120 B and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act against Karan Singh, Sahab Singh, Azad Singh and others of the same village and investigation is on.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, he added.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:17 IST