27-yr-old electrician dies of power shock in Pinjore, 3 booked

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:20 IST

A 27-year-old electrician died of electrocution in Pinjore on Wednesday night. Victim Sanjeev Kumar of Khedawali village in Pinjore ran a shop in the village and around 8pm on Wednesday, he was called by a liquor contractor to repair a fault in the power line. When Sanjeev went to the field to repair the fault, he suffered an electric shock and died.

Victim’s elder brother Sunil Kumar in his police complaint said Sanjeev was called by contractor Rakesh Kumar of Paploha village and Raghuvir Singh of Solan to see the power line to a liquor tavern as there was a fault.

“The field behind the tavern was waterlogged. As soon as he touched the wire for repair, he got electrocuted,” complainant told the police. He further alleged that one Balbir Singh, an associate of the contractor, came to their house to break the news.

Investigating official, ASI Balbir Singh said victim’s brother had levelled allegations of negligence against the liquor contractor and his two associates. “He had alleged that the contractor had illegal electricity connection to the tavern from a high voltage transformer in the fieldd,” said the official.

The ASI said they have initiated investigations and based on the complaint, have booked three people under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pinjore police station.

