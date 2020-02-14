28 candidates clear PCS judicial exam, 78% are women

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:14 IST

Among the 28 candidates who cleared the Punjab Civil Service (judicial) exam the result of which was declared by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday, 78% are women. For the 75 posts advertised by the PPSC in April 2019, only 28 candidates could qualify the examination, of which only six are boys.

The exam was topped by Shivani Garg of Ludhiana, who had secured second position in Haryana Civil Service (judicial) exam, result of which was declared on February 4.

An official said about 4,800 candidates appeared in the written exam and 56 in the viva voce conducted by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

In the HCS judicial exam too, 66% of the qualifiers were female candidates. Only 27 candidates, 18 of whom were women, were declared successful for the 107 posts.