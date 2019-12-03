e-paper
28% special educators’ posts filled up in municipal schools

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:41 IST
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The municipal agencies have informed the Delhi High Court that 443 special educators have been appointed in their schools against the 1,540 vacancies, which means only 28% of the posts have been filled up.

The document was filed in response to a contempt petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal of NGO Social Jurist against the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), the Delhi government and the civic bodies for not filling up vacant posts of teachers.

On Monday, the south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) told the court that 443 candidates for the post of special educators had been recommended by DSSSB out which appointment letters had been issued to 332 candidates.

The civic body said while 315 candidates (special educators) have already joined the services, 128 are yet to join.

The SDMC informed the court that appointment letters had been issued to 109 special educators in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation out of 131 allocated candidates.

It said 76 candidates had been issued appointment letters in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation out of 98 candidates.

In SDMC schools, 147 appointment letters had been issued and 130 special educators have joined.

