28-year-old jumps off Thane creek

cities

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:36 IST

A 28-year-old man jumped into Kasheli creek, near Owla, between Thane and Bhiwandi. Regional disaster Management team and Narpoli police is searching for the man in the creek. Regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Narpoli police and the fire brigade reached the spot with an emergency tender, but are yet to trace the person. P Wani, inspector, said, “We have informed his family. We are investigating further and search operation is going on. “

According to Narpoli police, the victim came on his bike around at 11.30am and parked his bike near the Kasheli creek bridge near Balkum pada no.3, Thane. He then jumped off from the bridge. Some passers-by informed police about the same.