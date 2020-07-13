e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 28-year-old jumps off Thane creek

28-year-old jumps off Thane creek

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:36 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

A 28-year-old man jumped into Kasheli creek, near Owla, between Thane and Bhiwandi. Regional disaster Management team and Narpoli police is searching for the man in the creek. Regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Narpoli police and the fire brigade reached the spot with an emergency tender, but are yet to trace the person. P Wani, inspector, said, “We have informed his family. We are investigating further and search operation is going on. “

According to Narpoli police, the victim came on his bike around at 11.30am and parked his bike near the Kasheli creek bridge near Balkum pada no.3, Thane. He then jumped off from the bridge. Some passers-by informed police about the same.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In