2K or 350? MMRC, activists differ over number of trees hacked at Aarey

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:13 IST

How many trees have been felled in Aarey Colony for the Metro-3 car shed proposed across 33 hectares? While the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) claims 2,141 of 2,185 trees have been hacked, activists claim the number is less than 350.

To clear the confusion, environment group Vanashakti has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to intervene, and form a committee to assess the actual loss of trees at the site. SC is scheduled to hear the matter on December 16.

Despite protests from citizens and activists, MMRC began felling trees on the night of October 4, hours after the Bombay high court (HC) dismissed petitions challenging the tree felling at Aarey.

Those protesting the move were arrested, leading to an uproar. The Supreme Court then took suo motu cognisance of a letter, dated October 6, written by law students, and set up a special bench.

The SC bench on October 7 said no more trees are to be cut in Aarey Colony, to which MMRC released a statement saying it has cut 2,141 trees (97%).

Petitioners, however, claim 80% of the trees are yet to be cut. “It is our contention that less than 350 trees have been cut by MMRCL at the car shed site,” said Stalin D, director, Vanashakti.

“The claims made by MMRCL are false. We have tree maps and videos of the site that show that close to 2,500 trees are very much there,” he said.

MMRC refused to comment on Hindustan Times’ questions on how many people were involved in the tree-cutting process, what technology was used to hack the trees, and whether any submissions were made before SC.

Sources said power saws were used to hack the trees and 40 people were hired (as contractors) for the exercise on October 4.

Petitioner Zoru Bhathena said till the state submits its calculated loss of trees, petitioners cannot submit proof of surviving trees in the form of photos and maps collected over the past two months.

“It is impossible to fell over 2,000 trees in four days which would require massive manpower and enhanced machinery. There have been isolated incidents of tree cutting even after SC’s October 7 order. We have identified some patches that were cleared later. We are mulling a separate contempt petition,” said Bhathena.

On November 29, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stayed any further felling of trees and stopped further work on the car shed at Aarey Colony, while allowing

the construction of the

Metro line (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) to continue uninterrupted.

On Sunday, Thackeray also issued orders to withdraw cases against the 29 activists who were arrested.