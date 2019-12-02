e-paper
2nd death in Dapodi trench rescue operation

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The death toll in the Dapodi trench rescue operation rose to two on Monday morning with a labourer was found dead hours after the first death of a fire official on Sunday evening, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said.

The body of the labourer, identified as Nagesh Jamadar, 22, was found at around 3:30am. The first victim of the incident was a Pimpri-Chinchwad fireman Vishal Jadhav who was pulled out alive but succumbed under treatment.

The accident happened in Dapodi, where work for a waterline was underway near a water tank, when a youth who was sitting near the site fell into a 20 feet ditch. The initial rescue operation was undertaken by the police and Pune city fire brigade and the NDRF was soon called for help.

Two other fire officials, Nikhil Ghorwade, and Saroj Kunde, had also fallen into the trench in an effort to save the youth who had fallen in on Sunday evening. Two civilians identified as Sitaram Surwase and Ishwar Sarage were also rescued and all the injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One team under the command of Inspector B Mahesh and under the supervision of deputy commandant Mahesh Nalawade was deployed for rescue operations at Dapodi last evening. The team was equipped with life detection equipment and dogs.

