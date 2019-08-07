3,424 vehicles ferrying school kids found unfit in UP

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:23 IST

To ensure a safe school transport system, the government has identified 3,424 unfit vehicles ferrying children across Uttar Pradesh and cancelled the registration of 847,said officials.

As many as 46,444 vehicles are engaged in transporting school children across the state, as per the government. Initially, over 6,000 of them were found unfit and operators were asked to obtain NoC after rectifying the shortcomings.

“Now, 2,108 of the over 6,000 vehicles have been found fit while the registration of 847 has been cancelled. Operators of the remaining 3,424 have been asked to obtain fitness certificates to avoid cancellation of registration,” said a government spokesperson.

If these the operators don’t get the fitness certificate in the next six months, their vehicles would lose registration, added the spokesperson.

There are three categories of school vehicles as per the rules notified by the state government recently. These include buses owned and operated by schools, buses owned by private operators and ferrying children as an agreement between parents and bus operators and vehicles including vans, autos, and tempos.

In May this year, the government amended motor vehicles rules to pave way for the safety of school vehicles. The new rules mandate: Female attendant in a school vehicle if a girl child is travelling in it; CCTVs; ban on open body vehicles to ferry school children and speed limits. These rules will be implemented strictly from September 1.

In December 1997, the apex court gave a ruling in a case MC Mehta vs Union of India and others and issued guidelines for safety of school buses. Schools had been asked to designate transport managers to ensure safe arrival and departure of children.

No vehicle ferrying school children is more than 10 years old

Uniform mandatory for drivers and conductors of school vehicles

Driver to have at least 5 years’ experience

Nameplate and mobile number displayed on the uniform

No pressure horn, only alarm, and siren

Speed should not be more than 40 km per hour

