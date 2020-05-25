e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3,976 more migrants leave Mohali for UP, Bihar

3,976 more migrants leave Mohali for UP, Bihar

Four Shramik Special trains carried these passengers to their native places

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The first train carrying around 553 migrant workers departed at 10am for Araria station in Bihar while the second train carrying 485 migrants left for Bettiah station in Bihar at 1pm on Monday.
The first train carrying around 553 migrant workers departed at 10am for Araria station in Bihar while the second train carrying 485 migrants left for Bettiah station in Bihar at 1pm on Monday. (HT FILE)
         

As many as 3,976 migrant workers left the Mohali railway station in four Shramik Special trains on Monday. Around five such trains were allocated to carry passengers to UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. However, the Jharkhand train had to be cancelled as there were not enough consents, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

The first train carrying around 553 migrant workers departed at 10am for Araria station in Bihar while the second train carrying 485 migrants left for Bettiah station in Bihar at 1pm.

The third train left the station at 4pm and carried 1,238 migrant workers to Maharajganj station in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth train with 1,600 migrants left for Balia in Uttar Pradesh at 6:30pm.

DC said that after the first two trains saw major dropouts, the administration had to call passengers from nearby districts such as Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Rajpura and even from Patiala.

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In