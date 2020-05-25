3,976 more migrants leave Mohali for UP, Bihar

cities

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:17 IST

As many as 3,976 migrant workers left the Mohali railway station in four Shramik Special trains on Monday. Around five such trains were allocated to carry passengers to UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. However, the Jharkhand train had to be cancelled as there were not enough consents, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

The first train carrying around 553 migrant workers departed at 10am for Araria station in Bihar while the second train carrying 485 migrants left for Bettiah station in Bihar at 1pm.

The third train left the station at 4pm and carried 1,238 migrant workers to Maharajganj station in Uttar Pradesh. The fourth train with 1,600 migrants left for Balia in Uttar Pradesh at 6:30pm.

DC said that after the first two trains saw major dropouts, the administration had to call passengers from nearby districts such as Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, Rajpura and even from Patiala.