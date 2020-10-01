e-paper
3 mobile phones, 20 tobacco packets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

3 mobile phones, 20 tobacco packets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

A special checking was conducted in the premises.

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Three days after the arrest of a jail employee for possessing tobacco packets, the staff at the Ludhiana Central Jail recovered three mobile phones and another 20 packets of tobacco from two inmates during special checking on Wednesday night.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

They were booked on the statement of Pardyuman Kumar, assistant jail superintendent. In his complaint, Kumar said that while two mobile phones and 20 tobacco packets were found in possession of the two inmates, another abandoned phone was also recovered from the jail premises.

A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prison Act was lodged against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

On Sunday, a jail employee was arrested during a special checking for possessing tobacco packets that were allegedly meant to be supplied to inmates.

