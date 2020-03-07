3-month-old girl found abandoned at Hisar temple

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:21 IST

A three-month-old girl was found abandoned in a washroom for women at Maharaja Agroha temple (Agroha dham) here on Saturday. The authorities reported the matter to police and rushed the baby to hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Cops said one Sandeep Kumar informed them that while cleaning the temple premises, they heard cries of a baby from women washroom and found a three-month-old girl there.

Female foetus found under Gurugram flyover

A female foetus, partly eaten by stray dogs, was found partially wrapped in a cloth at a garbage dump in Sector 10 of Basai area on Saturday. The police were called in when some residents spotted the foetus.

“The foetus was lying in a garbage dump below the Basai flyover at the construction site. Several stray dogs had gathered around the dump, arousing the suspicions of the area residents and passersby,” Mahesh Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, said. “Half of the foetus had already been eaten by stray dogs by the time the team got there,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

