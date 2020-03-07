e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 3-month-old girl found abandoned at Hisar temple

3-month-old girl found abandoned at Hisar temple

Cops said one Sandeep Kumar informed them that while cleaning the temple premises, they heard cries of a baby from women washroom and found a three-month-old girl there

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A three-month-old girl was found abandoned in a washroom for women at Maharaja Agroha temple (Agroha dham) here on Saturday. The authorities reported the matter to police and rushed the baby to hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Cops said one Sandeep Kumar informed them that while cleaning the temple premises, they heard cries of a baby from women washroom and found a three-month-old girl there.

Female foetus found under Gurugram flyover

A female foetus, partly eaten by stray dogs, was found partially wrapped in a cloth at a garbage dump in Sector 10 of Basai area on Saturday. The police were called in when some residents spotted the foetus.

“The foetus was lying in a garbage dump below the Basai flyover at the construction site. Several stray dogs had gathered around the dump, arousing the suspicions of the area residents and passersby,” Mahesh Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses, said. “Half of the foetus had already been eaten by stray dogs by the time the team got there,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

.

top news
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Develop new proforma of cheque, Supreme Court urges RBI
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
Three more test positive in India for coronavirus, total confirmed cases 34
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
‘Should I die’, KCR asks, declares he doesn’t have a birth certificate
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Naveen Patnaik declares 4 names for Odisha RS polls, will need BJP’s help to win all
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Asianet News thanks Centre for revoking suspension and admitting ‘mistake’
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
Why Arvind Kejriwal is wrong on Kanhaiya, writes Karan Thapar
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
‘I will be killed’, says BJP leader amid Madhya Pradesh political crisis
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
Aur Batao: What it means to be a ‘female comic’? Kaneez, Prashasti, Supriya & Niveditha answer
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities