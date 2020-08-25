e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 murder 45-year-old man in Thane, held

3 murder 45-year-old man in Thane, held

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:44 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Mahatma Phule police arrested three people for allegedly assaulting a 45-year-old man from Kalyan’s Waldhuni area on Monday.

According to the police, the laundry business of the victim’s relative took a hit due to the lockdown, owing to which the latter started a bakery. However, this affected the business of the three accused, whose shops are located near the shop of the victim’s relative, Amarbahadur Kanojia.

The accused have been identified as Salluddin Ansari, 25, his brother Kashimuddin, 28, and relative Mohammed Ansari, 20.

According to Mahatma Phule police officers, the accused have been running a bakery shop from the past five years. The victim’s kin had opened his bakery shop 20 days ago after closing his laundry shop.

“On Monday morning, the three accused approached Kanojia and threatened him to close his business. They were angry at him for starting the same business that the three accused operated and for selling products for lower prices to attract more customers. The accused then started assaulting Kanojia. When his relative Roshanlal Kanojia intervened, they assaulted him also till he fell unconscious,” a police officer said.

The accused later fled the spot, even as Roshanlal Kanojia was rushed to the hospital, where he declared dead.

Senior police inspector, N Bankar said, “With the help of CCTV footage and eyewitness, we arrested the trio under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

