3 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 231

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:41 IST

Three more positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Jharkhand, as per information provided by Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State Health Secretary.

While two cases were reported from Latehar, one case was reported from Gumla. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 231.

“Three more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand- two from Latehar and one from Gumla. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 231,” said Kulkarni.