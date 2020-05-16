e-paper
3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop's mother

3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother

After slitting the 47-year-old woman’s throat, the three had decamped with gold jewellery and cash on May 6

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The accused in the custody of police in Amritsar on Saturday.
The accused in the custody of police in Amritsar on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

The commissionerate police arrested three plumbers on Saturday for allegedly killing the mother of a constable of the Punjab Police, when she was home by herself 10 days ago.

47-year-old Sarabjit Kaur was found dead, with her throat slit, in a pool of blood at her home on May 6. As per to police, the accused, after slitting the widow’s throat with a sharp weapon, decamped with gold jewellery and cash from her home.

The three accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 24, of Raja Sansi village; Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, 27, of Ram Tirath road; and Amritpal Singh alias Kadu, 19, of Jous village in Amritsar. The three plumbers had been working at the victim’s home and were aware about the presence of jewellery, police said.

With their arrest, police recovered the stolen ornaments—bangles, five rings, earrings—and ₹6,000 in cash. A Honda Activa scooter and the weapon used for the crime were also recovered.

Police said that the victim’s husband (employed with Punjab Police) had died a few years ago, after which her elder son Gurkirat Singh was given the job of a constable, while her younger son lives in Canada.

On May 6, Gurkirat, who is posted at Gharinda police station of Amritsar rural district, came back home after work to find his mother’s body in a pool of blood.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, Amarnath, said, “The three have confessed to their crime.” A case has been registered against them under Section 302 (murder), 454 (house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

