e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 30 booked for playing cricket near sea, violating lockdown norms

30 booked for playing cricket near sea, violating lockdown norms

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:21 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

The police are on the lookout for 25 people who allegedly violated lockdown rules by gathering for a cricket match at Arnala beach in Virar on Friday afternoon and later jumping into the sea to escape arrest. The youth swam for some metres and then managed to get inside a moving fishing trawler.

The police said will arrest the youth after the trawler returns to the base, as it is believed to be from the area.

“A patrolling team saw a group of around 30 people playing cricket and approached them to take action. Five were detained by the police, but the remaining jumped into the sea and climbed into a trawler. They will soon have to return home and we will arrest them then. We also have video evidence against them,” police inspector Mahesh Shetye of Arnala police station said.

The police said the 25 accused will be booked under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 (spreading infection) and 353 (obstruction of government servant on duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Citizens should understand that Arnala is one of the Covid-19 hot spots and 148 people from the fishing community have already been tested positive for the virus,” said Shetye.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of conspiracy to topple Rajasthan government
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets polls ready
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In