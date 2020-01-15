e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
30% increase in manpower likely for better policing

30% increase in manpower likely for better policing

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow With the implementation of police commissioner system, the strength of cops in the state capital was likely to be increased by nearly 30%, as part of police force restructuring.

Commissioner of police (Lucknow), Sujeet Pandey confirmed that fresh allocation of force was being done as more manpower would be required for effective implementation of the new system.

Extra force of around 2,000 personnel, including at least 400 sub-inspectors, was to be allocated for Lucknow city (40 police stations) under the restructuring process.

At least 90 sub-inspectors from Ayodhya, Amethi, Barabanki and Sultanpur had already been transferred to the city for the purpose, said a senior police official.

Similarly, 13 IPS officers including CP of additional director general rank, two joint CPs of inspector general rank, 10 deputy CPs (DCP) of superintendents of police (SP) rank, 13 additional DCPs of additional SP rank and 28 assistant CPs of deputy SP rank will be posted, he added.

The official said police force of around 6,500 personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors and constabulary, was present in Lucknow district before the implementation of the commissionerate system on Monday.

On Wednesday, a circular was issued for renaming of the previously existing designations of ASP and DSP as additional DCP and assistant CP.

In Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), manpower of around 1,600 police sub-inspectors and constabulary was allocated after the implementation of the police commissioner system.

