30 sent to judicial custody for pelting stones at police, health officials in Ambala

Of the 30 presented in court, three were women

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after 200 people objecting to the cremation of a suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient in Ambala’s Chandpura village were booked for pelting stones at police and health officials, 30 accused in the case were presented before a court on Tuesday.

“Of the 30 presented in court, three are women. They were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. They have been sent to judicial custody and we are investigating the case further,” inspector Rajesh said.

As per protocols, the deceased woman was to be cremated at the designated cremation ground identified by the administration. The villagers raised objection, citing that she was not a resident of their village and started pelting stones. To control the mob, the police had to lathi charge and also fire a couple of rounds in the air.

Of the 200 people booked, 54 have been identified and the rest are unknown.

