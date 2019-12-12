30-year-old Dera Bassi man loses life in fog-related mishap

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:35 IST

A man was killed after the pickup vehicle he was driving rammed into a stationary truck on the National Highway 1 near Beeja village of Khanna on Thursday morning.

The cause of the accident is said to be dense fog.

The impact of collision was so strong that the driver died on the spot. The rescuers had to cut the mangled pickup vehicle into pieces to remove the driver’s body.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, 30, a resident of Pangarpur village in Mohali’s Dera Bassi.

On being informed, Khanna police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The police also cleared the road of mangled vehicles to resume the flow of traffic.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh said truck driver Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Jammu, was carrying scrap in his vehicle and was on his way to Pathankot from Delhi.

“On reaching Beeja, the truck developed a technical snag,” he said, adding that the driver of the pickup vehicle failed to spot the stationary truck and crashed into it. He said a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the truck driver.