e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

30-year-old Dera Bassi man loses life in fog-related mishap

Rescuers had to cut the mangled pickup vehicle into pieces to remove the driver’s body

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mangled remains of a pickup truck in Beeja village of Khanna on Thursday.
Mangled remains of a pickup truck in Beeja village of Khanna on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
         

A man was killed after the pickup vehicle he was driving rammed into a stationary truck on the National Highway 1 near Beeja village of Khanna on Thursday morning.

The cause of the accident is said to be dense fog.

The impact of collision was so strong that the driver died on the spot. The rescuers had to cut the mangled pickup vehicle into pieces to remove the driver’s body.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, 30, a resident of Pangarpur village in Mohali’s Dera Bassi.

On being informed, Khanna police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The police also cleared the road of mangled vehicles to resume the flow of traffic.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh said truck driver Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Jammu, was carrying scrap in his vehicle and was on his way to Pathankot from Delhi.

“On reaching Beeja, the truck developed a technical snag,” he said, adding that the driver of the pickup vehicle failed to spot the stationary truck and crashed into it. He said a case of causing death due to negligence has been registered against the truck driver.

top news
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities