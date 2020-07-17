e-paper
30-year-old held for stealing goods worth ₹2.8 lakh in Thane

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:56 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A hearing and speech impaired man was nabbed by Wagle Estate police on Saturday for breaking into an electronics showroom in Thane and stealing goods worth ₹2.8 lakh on June 30. The accused broke the glass window of the first floor of the showroom and stole eight mobile phones of different brands.

Based on the CCTV footage of the showroom, the police managed to nab the accused, identified as Tushar.

The police said that the accused is from Goa and has no place to stay or job in the city.

“With the help of a sign language expert, we questioned him, following which he accepted his crime and took us to the spot where he hid the phones. We recovered four phones from the spot and have taken the accused into custody for further investigation,” said deputy commissioner of police Avinash Ambure.

