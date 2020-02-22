e-paper
30-year-old woman crushed under train in Ludhiana

Onlookers informed police about a woman lying on the railway tracks

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:33 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered the mutilated body of a 30-year-old woman from the railway tracks near Dhandari Kalan railway station on Friday evening. 

The deceased was identified as Seema Devi of Gagan Nagar, Daba. According to police, she was run over by the train while crossing the tracks. 

ASI Amritpal Singh, investigating officer, GRP, said onlookers informed them about a woman lying on the railway tracks. On reaching the spot, the woman was found dead, and the body was moved to the Ludhiana civil hospital’s mortuary. “Earlier, the woman’s identity could not be established. So we relayed her information to various police stations,” he added.

On Saturday, the deceased’s family identified the body. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

