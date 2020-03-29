300 homeless labourers shifted to 2 stadiums in Thane

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:54 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday made arrangements for 300 homeless daily wage labourers at two stadiums in the city.

These workers are also being provided with food twice a day by Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde and few good samaritans.

Maruti Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of TMC said, “We have shifted 150 people to Dadoji Konddev Stadium near Thane Station while another 150 people are shifted to Sachin Tendulkar Mini Stadium in Tulsi Dham. These people worked as daily wage labourers at hotels, eateries or construction sites.”

TMC is also making additional shelters for the homeless in the city on a war footing. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We are making arrangements for these people even at ward levels. Those who are homeless or migrants can be given accommodation in community centres or banquet halls at each ward.”

The corporation has also made 33 teams of doctors at 33 wards in the city to fight Covid-19 (coronavirus disease). Each team will have two doctors to conduct primary screening of people in their ward.

Several Thane residents have come forward to provide meal kits to the daily wage labourers living in the city. A group, Thane Citizens Forum, has initiated a project to provide food and daily essential to these workers in the society. The corporation too is making arrangements at each ward to provide shelters to the homeless and daily wage workers.

Kasber Augustine, founder of the forum, said, “We are distributing meal kit to the families surviving on daily wages. The kit includes rice, oil, dal and spices. We are also involving other residents to support this cause.”