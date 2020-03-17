30kg gold heist: Gangster Jaipal’s brother nabbed

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:49 IST

The organised crime control unit (OCCU) arrested another accused in the 30kg gold robbery case from Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The accused, Amritpal Bhullar of Ferozepur district, is the brother of Punjab’s most notorious gangster Jaipal, also an accused in the case.

Police officials said that acting on a tip-off, the OCCU team led by DSP Vibhor Kumar arrested Amritpal from Sahnewal-Dehlon road in Ludhiana district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said that with this arrest, three out of five suspects with active involvement in the robbery have been arrested, besides one Harpreet Singh who was nabbed for harbouring the accused. “Amritpal is OCCU custody and being interrogated,” the IGP said.

Inter-state gangster Gagan Judge was arrested on March 12 after high drama in Sector 36 market in Chandigarh.

The OCCU officials said that now only two accused the robbery case – Jaipal and Gursewak Singh – were at large and their teams were on the lookout for them.

“We have been passing on all updates of the case to the Ludhiana police for thorough investigation in the case,” an official said.

Amritpal is also wanted for other crimes in the state.