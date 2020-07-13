31 more test positive in Himachal, tally rises to 1,213

cities

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:02 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 31 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,213, officials said.

Ten cases were reported in Solan district, six cases in Kangra, four each in Shimla and Sirmaur, three in Una, two in Chamba and one each in Mandi and Bilaspur.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Praajapti said a 59-year-old man and his 26-year-old daughter, residents of Chhatri village of Shahpur, were among the new patients. They have no travel history and health authorities were tracing the source of infection.

A 13-year-old girl from Jawali area, whose father is already under treatment has tested positive.

Besides, a 6-year-old boy of Ghar Harsar has contracted the disease. His father too is a Covid-19 patient. A 55-year-old woman of Jasinghpur, who had returned from Delhi, has tested positive and kept in institutional quarantine. The sixth patient is a 53-year-old man who returned from Uttar Pradesh.

In Chamba, two men have tested positive. One of them returned from Dubai and the other from Kerala. A 22-year-old woman, who returned from Gurugram, tested positive in Mandi. In Bilaspur a Kuwait-returned youth is positive.

Ten cases were reported in Baddi industrial area of Solan district. Most of them are migrant workers who work in industrial units.

Four cases each reported in Shimla and Sirmaur and three in Una.

273 ACTIVE CASES, 916 CURED

Himachal breached the 1200-mark in 115 days of reporting its first case on March 20. As many as 916 have been cured while active cases stand at 273. Nine people have succumbed to the virus while 13 patients had migrated out. Till date, 100,315 samples have been tested in the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 309 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 272 cases. Solan has 187 cases, Una 141, Chamba 61, Shimla 59, Bilaspur 52, Sirmaur 46, Mandi 39, Kinnaur 35, Kullu 8 and Lahaul-Spiti district 4.

MORE THAN 86% CURED IN HAMIRPUR

The recovery rate in Hamirpur, the second worst hit district in Himachal has crossed over 86%.

Of the total 272 cases reported in the district till date, 134 have recovered. The district has also recorded three causalities, the highest number in the state.