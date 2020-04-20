32,000 in Indirapuram under real-time monitoring after 3 Covid-19 positive cases, use of rapid test kits on hold

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:03 IST

Ghaziabad:

Days after a pocket in Gyan Khand of Indirapuram was identified as a hot spot following a doctor contracted Covid-19 infection, two consecutive positive cases emerged from the township on Sunday and Monday. Health officials said that an area of about 5km radius from the hot spot will now be under real-time monitoring where 60 teams will be deployed to carry out door-to-door survey.

The officials also said that a population of about 32,000 in Indirapuram will be monitored on real-time basis.

According to the officials, the new positive cases were reported from two high-rises -- ATS Advantage and Niho Scottish Garden. The two towers, one each in the two high-rises, were sealed by the district administration on Monday.

Sanjay Jain, president of ATS Advantage Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA), said that the tower, which has been sealed, has 46 flats . On the other hand, Naresh Chhokar, president of Niho Scottish Garden AOA said that the tower in his society, which has been sealed, has 22 flats.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said, “A pocket in Gyan Khand area of Indirapuram was already declared a hot spot and two high-rises where towers have been sealed will now come under real-time monitoring. The two high-rises will now be identified as epicentres. An area of 5km radius from the hot spot, which has a population of about 32,000, will now be under real-time monitoring.”

The officials said that the regular sanitization of the area will be done with the help of local agencies.

“Under real time monitoring, our 60 teams will randomly go for door-to-door survey in order to find out suspected cases. In case need be, we will also take up random sampling of such suspected cases,” Gupta said.

The real-time monitoring in Ghaziabad is being carried out in 21 different areas ,which now include areas of Indirapuram, the officials said, adding that the district has a total of 15 hot spots .

On Sunday, KDP Grand Savana at Raj Nagar Extension and Girnar Apartments in Kaushambi were moved out of the hot spot list. Till Monday evening, Ghaziabad had a total of 46 Covid-19 positive cases, of which 13 patients were discharged from various hospitals after being cured.

The officials said that they have suspended the plan for random sampling of people in hot spot areas with the help of 1,000 rapid test kits (RTKs) which they received on Sunday.

“We conducted seven tests with the help of RTKs. But then we received message from state officials to stop the use of RTKs till further directions. Now, we have to wait till further directions,” Gupta added.

State surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal said that assessment teams from the Centre will be visiting soon different districts in UP and will initially carry out testing with the help of RTKs.

“Thereafter, the district teams will be deployed to take up random testing with the help of RTKs,” Agrawal said.

Overall in the state, the officials identified 322 hot spots with a population of about 36 lakh till Monday evening.

“The chief minister once again gave directions on Monday for strict monitoring of hot spot areas. He has also given directions for strict enforcement of lockdown norms in 19 districts (including Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaizabad) having 10 or more Covid-19 positive cases. The police and medical teams have been directed to take every precaution. The cops have been asked to mandatorily use mask, shield and gloves during duty,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).

The officials said that 52 districts in the state have 1,176 Covid-19 positive cases, but eight other districts have not reported any active cases.