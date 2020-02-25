32-year-old man smothers wife to death in Bhiwandi

cities

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:40 IST

A 32-year-old man allegedly smothered his wife to death at Shrirang Nagar in Bhiwandi on Sunday evening. He is yet to be arrested.

The police said the accused Arvind Shekarwani, and his wife, Sapna, 25, used to constantly fight over domestic issues.

Arvind had a mobile phone shop at Vanjarpatti naka in Bhiwandi but he was incurring losses. He had not been going to the shop for the past few months. The police said the financial condition might have aggravated the fight between the couple.

Arvind allegedly smothered Sapna with a pillow while his 18-month-old son was in the house.

After the murder, Arvind called up his uncle and told him that he had killed Sapna and that he was going to commit suicide.

Some of the couple’s relatives live in the same area.

His uncle reached Arvind’s home and then informed the police.

“We are not sure if the son was in the same room when the incident occurred but he was in the house. The accused is absconding. We have formed a team to look for him. On Sunday, after we received a call from the relatives, our team reached the house and sent the body for a post mortem. The neighbours and relatives said the couple used to have frequent fights over domestic issues. They have two children. The elder daughter is eight years old and is in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

He said that Sapna’s and Arvind’s uncles live in the same vicinity.

On Monday, the family performed the last rites. “We have not started questioning the family as they are mourning,” added Shinde.

A case has been registered against Arvind Shekarwani under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

“The constant fights between the couple were one of the reasons that they sent their elder daughter to their hometown. Frustrated with the fights and the two children to take care of, Sapna had left for her hometown a month ago. Arvind got her back and they went on a pilgrimage. Things seemed to be going fine when the incident occurred on Sunday,” said an officer from Bhiwandi police station.