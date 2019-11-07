33-year-old attempts to sell 20 fake gold bars, arrested

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:59 IST

Crime branch unit 12 officers arrested a 33-year-old history-sheeter from Dahisar on Tuesday, for allegedly attempting to sell 20 fake gold bars, each weighing 100 grams, to a jeweller.

On October 27, the complainant, who is a jeweller, went to Zaveri Baazar to buy gold, where he met the accused, Deepak Bhimrao Shinde. The accused offered to sell him gold bars for ₹30,000 per 10 grams. To take him into confidence, Shinde showed the jeweller a 50-gram gold bar which was made of real gold, the police said. The complainant then agreed to buy five gold bars, each weighing 100 grams from Shinde.

“On November 5, Shinde called the complainant and told him that if he would buy the gold bars on that day itself, he would sell them for ₹20,000 per 10 grams,” said police inspector Sagar Sivalkar of crime branch unit 12.

The complainant however, felt something amiss as Shinde was persuading him to buy the gold bars on that day itself. The complainant informed a crime branch officer about it. The police then asked the complainant to call Shinde to Dahisar to finalise the deal. “He told Shinde that he was willing to buy the gold bars for ₹20,000 per 10 grams. We then laid a trap to nab him and nabbed him with 20 fake gold bars from Dahisar,” said Sivalkar.