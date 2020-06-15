34 Covid deaths in last two weeks worries district health officials

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:44 IST

Gurugram

Gurugram has witnessed 37 deaths due to Covid-19 till Monday (June 15), with 34 of those fatalities being recorded in the last two weeks alone, data available with the Haryana government showed.

Gurugram district at present has the highest numbers of deaths in Haryana.

Data further showed that most of the deceased were above 60 years in age and had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the hospital while undergoing treatment for other health issues.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of the district, said, “Most of the fatalities were seen in people above the age of 60. Their immunity was compromised due to other health issues like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, tuberculosis and asthma. They all had co-morbid conditions. Only one or two cases did not have any health issues and yet succumbed to the illness.”

On May 31, the total death count in the district was three. The number had climbed to 37 by Monday.

Yadav said that contact tracing shows that most of the people who contracted the virus had visited hospitals for other ailments and got contaminated there. Yadav, who is also the head of the Covid-19 death audit committee, said, “The team has done contact tracing of the people who died due to coronavirus and in most of cases it has been found that they had visited hospitals for treatment of other diseases and got infected. It is suggested that people, especially elderly, should not visit a hospital until it is absolutely necessary,” he said.

A total of 100 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Gurugram alone accounts for 41% of the Covid-19 burden of the state. Over 7,722 cases have been reported in the state, out of which Gurugram accounts for 3,477 cases. Of these 3,477, at least 1,664 are still active cases.

Data shows, the hospitalisation ranged from 311 to 465 in the last six days. Out of which 27% patients were put on oxygen support and 10% on ventilator support. Patients, who were put on oxygen support fluctuated between 68 to 143, while those put on ventilator were from 31-48 from June 10 to 15.

To tackle the inflow of critical patients, 180 — of the 335 total ventilators in different hospitals of the district— have been reserved for Covid-19 patients .

Vivek Kalia, nodal officer, hospital and ventilator management, said, “Based on our projections, nearly 80% of the active cases will need isolation beds, 15% will need general ward beds and 5% ICU beds. But we will be considering the peak numbers as cases continue to increase. Covid-19 cases can exceed 10,000 mark by the end of the month. We have already directed private hospitals to reserve 25% beds for Covid patients. More ventilators will also be requisitioned.”

Earlier this week, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner issued an order directing hospitals above 50-bed capacity to reserve 25% of their beds for Covid-19 patients. With this, the overall bed capacity in Gurugram has reached a count of 1,150.

As per the projections made by Kalia’s team, if hospitals are directed to reserve 50% bed, the count will reach 2,300. If, however, the cases grow at 12-15%, the city would require 4,000 -,5000 beds. In August, if the cases increase to almost a lakh, the requirement would be of at least 37,000 beds and more than 2,000 ventilators.