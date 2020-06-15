e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 34 Covid deaths in last two weeks worries district health officials

34 Covid deaths in last two weeks worries district health officials

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:44 IST
Archana Mishra
Archana Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram

Gurugram has witnessed 37 deaths due to Covid-19 till Monday (June 15), with 34 of those fatalities being recorded in the last two weeks alone, data available with the Haryana government showed.

Gurugram district at present has the highest numbers of deaths in Haryana.

Data further showed that most of the deceased were above 60 years in age and had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the hospital while undergoing treatment for other health issues.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of the district, said, “Most of the fatalities were seen in people above the age of 60. Their immunity was compromised due to other health issues like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, tuberculosis and asthma. They all had co-morbid conditions. Only one or two cases did not have any health issues and yet succumbed to the illness.”

On May 31, the total death count in the district was three. The number had climbed to 37 by Monday.

Yadav said that contact tracing shows that most of the people who contracted the virus had visited hospitals for other ailments and got contaminated there. Yadav, who is also the head of the Covid-19 death audit committee, said, “The team has done contact tracing of the people who died due to coronavirus and in most of cases it has been found that they had visited hospitals for treatment of other diseases and got infected. It is suggested that people, especially elderly, should not visit a hospital until it is absolutely necessary,” he said.

A total of 100 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Gurugram alone accounts for 41% of the Covid-19 burden of the state. Over 7,722 cases have been reported in the state, out of which Gurugram accounts for 3,477 cases. Of these 3,477, at least 1,664 are still active cases.

Data shows, the hospitalisation ranged from 311 to 465 in the last six days. Out of which 27% patients were put on oxygen support and 10% on ventilator support. Patients, who were put on oxygen support fluctuated between 68 to 143, while those put on ventilator were from 31-48 from June 10 to 15.

To tackle the inflow of critical patients, 180 — of the 335 total ventilators in different hospitals of the district— have been reserved for Covid-19 patients .

Vivek Kalia, nodal officer, hospital and ventilator management, said, “Based on our projections, nearly 80% of the active cases will need isolation beds, 15% will need general ward beds and 5% ICU beds. But we will be considering the peak numbers as cases continue to increase. Covid-19 cases can exceed 10,000 mark by the end of the month. We have already directed private hospitals to reserve 25% beds for Covid patients. More ventilators will also be requisitioned.”

Earlier this week, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner issued an order directing hospitals above 50-bed capacity to reserve 25% of their beds for Covid-19 patients. With this, the overall bed capacity in Gurugram has reached a count of 1,150.

As per the projections made by Kalia’s team, if hospitals are directed to reserve 50% bed, the count will reach 2,300. If, however, the cases grow at 12-15%, the city would require 4,000 -,5000 beds. In August, if the cases increase to almost a lakh, the requirement would be of at least 37,000 beds and more than 2,000 ventilators.

top news
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In