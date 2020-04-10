34 new cases in Pune, 3 more deaths

cities

PUNE The death toll Pune related to Covid-19 positive cases, went up to 28 on Friday, after three fresh mortalities were reported.

All the three patients, who expired at Sassoon General hospital, had co-morbid medical conditions.

A total of 34 fresh Covi-19 positive cases were reported on Friday.

The total number of progressive positive cases in Pune district is at 247 as of Friday, with 207 cases in Pune city (PMC and rural).

Fifty are admitted to Sassoon hospital, with 20 in Naidu hospital. Pimpri-Chinchwad has 26 in hospital, with the rest in private hospitals

Of the three deaths, according to the civic health department, one is a 69-year-old female Bhavani peth resident who succumbed late night on Thursday. She had a medical history of stroke and was admitted to the hospital on April 7.

The second death is of a 30-year-old male resident of Shrirampur, Ahmednagar, who was admitted to Sassoon hospital on April 5. He was suffering from Down’s syndrome.

The third death reported from Sassoon is of a 55-year-old female who had diabetes and hypertension. She was admitted to the hospital on April 1.

PMC to open dedicated medical centres to track symptomatic patients

To increase testing and isolation for those with flu-like symptoms, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start six Covid care centres, or flu clinics, with 380 beds. “Persons with mild symptoms can get tested here,” PMC health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare, said on Friday.

The PMC will also start five dedicated Covid health centres with 750 beds for serious flu symptoms, and two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals with 38 beds each, for very serious cases.

“Patients will be referred to these centres by civic doctors,” Dr Hankare said.