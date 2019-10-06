344 PMPML buses to be scrapped by end of 2019: chief engineer Kailas Gawade

cities

Pune PMPML chief engineer Kailas Gawade is in no illusion about the challenge facing the city’s public buses. His view, however, is determined by what he sees from behind the eye-protectors involved in using a soldering iron. A lot of soldering does take place at the PMPML workshops. Gawade explains the challenges, and the plans to keep damaged buses off the roads

Can the regular breakdown of buses be blamed on lack of proper maintenance by the engineering and repair departments?

At our central workshop here in Swargate, and also at all the other workshops and depots, regular maintenance is done by the mechanical staff. There are various reasons for buses getting damaged; the first and most important is that many buses are at least 10 years in use. We have already started the process of scrapping old buses. Another reason is that some of our buses go into the interior rural areas; esspecially those operating from the Kothrud and Marketyard depots. The roads in these rural areas are bad and this affects the structural body of buses.

Once a bus gets damaged, what is the repair process?

All the buses which are damaged or need repairing we bring to the central workshop. The bus is then repaired and modified by our senior mechanics - often costing Rs 1 lakh per a bus, if damage is severe. Reapairs to various parts of the bus, like aluminum pillars, windows, seats flooring, is all carried out at the central workshop.

Is there a solution to the issue of damaged buses running in the city?

As the new electric buses have started coming in, we are now, one by one, scrapping old buses which are 10-years old, or more. In last two months we have scrapped 93 buses and our target is to scrap all buses from 2003 to 2008 by the end of the year; a total of 344 buses. We have also recently increased our technical staff to 110, so that repairs to damaged buses can be executed faster.

