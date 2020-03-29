35 FIRs for hoarding, black marketing of essential commodities

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 20:08 IST

Lucknow Amidst complaints of hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities, state police have registered as many as 35 FIRs under Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act- 1980 in the last three days.

A senior police official at DGP headquarters said the FIRs were lodged on the complaint of district administration. He said a detailed advisory and instructions were issued by additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi to not allow anybody sell essential commodities at more than their actual price.

Besides, he directed stern action against those found involved in hoarding the commodities, he added. He said 21 FIRs were lodged at different districts on Friday and Saturday while 14 FIRs were lodged on Sunday. He said people could be jailed for six months if they were found involved in black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.

The official said the home department directives were issued to all district officials to appoint an ADM rank officer as nodal officer to ensure no black marketing was done by shopkeepers and that people were getting essential commodities on reasonable rates. Besides, the nodal official was asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in every district, he added.

Moreover, the state police have registered 26 cases under Epidemic Act against over 60 people for violating quarantine protocol and putting people’s life in danger with apprehension of spreading corona virus. Besides, over 10,000 people have been booked so far in around 4900 FIRs registered under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code for disobeying the government order by violating the lockdown protocol.