35 waterlogging points to have extra vigil during monsoon

Jul 03, 2020

Gurugram:

More than a month after 79 waterlogging points were identified in the city, officials on Thursday categorised 35 of them “most critical” that will be monitored more closely to prevent flooding during the ongoing monsoon months.

Each of the 35 spots carries a high volume of traffic that needs more attention, said officials.

The 35 points were selected by officials of the district administration, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Gurugram police in a meeting at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines.

All the vulnerable points will be monitored using CCTV cameras, the officials said, adding that each spot will have a set of teams assigned for removing accumulated rainwater with the help of motor pumps and super suction machines. The move is aimed at minimising inconvenience to commuters travelling along these stretches, they said.

On May 29, officials had identified 79 waterlogging-prone points in the city, and said that they would undertake a two-week assessment of all these points individually to ascertain their drainage condition.

“While we will be continuing to monitor all 79 points, 35 of these have been further sub-categorised as the most critical due to them being located on major roads such as Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Road that carry a high volume of traffic. We will be monitoring these 35 points even more extensively to ensure remedial actions can be executed immediately if there is heavy rainwater accumulation at any of them,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

Sharma said that all these points will be monitored via CCTV cameras, and teams have been appointed for each of them to initiate desilting or suction operations during waterlogging.

The 35 “most critical” points include Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch, Signature Tower, Atul Kataria Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, stretch opposite Ambience Mall, and MDI Chowk -- all located on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Besides, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk, CH Bakhtawar Singh Road, and T-point next to Good Earth Mall -- all located in close proximity to Sohna Road -- are among the most vulnerable spots.

Other key points include Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, AIT Chowk and Bristol Chowk on Golf Course Road, a portion of Gurgaon-Faridabad Road located opposite Valley View Society, and crossing near Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok 1.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Friday, MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that waterlogging-prone points have been identified across the city where “necessary measures and trial runs have been undertaken”.

In trial runs, water from several fire tenders is released at high pressure at a particular point at once, to ensure there is knee-deep water. The time taken for water to seep or recede through stormwater drains is accordingly measured to assess if the drainage is proper, and if not how many motor pumps and suction machines would be needed in the eventuality of waterlogging to disperse all of it.