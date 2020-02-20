35-year-old drunk man scales CSMIA wall, held

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:33 IST

Mumbai:

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Airport police on Tuesday night for allegedly scaling the perimeter wall of the international airport. The accused, Shankar Singe, a resident of Vile Parle, has five other cases registered against him at Vile Parle police station.

This is the third such incident at CSMIA in past two months. Shinge was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, said officers.

The police said Singe was spotted sitting on the wall by on-duty CISF officer Narendrakumar Singh, who alerted other officers and two constables rushed to the spot. However, by the time they could reach, Singe jumped inside the airport premises. A Quick Response Team then caught Singe. CISF later handed over Singe to the Airport police station.