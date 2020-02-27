350 rescued from Delhi-UP border since Monday

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:46 IST

In wake of violence in northeast areas of Delhi, officials of Ghaziabad administration said they rescued about 350 persons from Delhi-Loni border areas and escorted them to the safety of their relatives’ and friends’ houses since Monday morning.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said police, on Thursday, continued barricading, sealing border areas and intensified deployment ahead of Friday prayers.

“During the past three days, since the violence started, about 350 people have come to UP from Delhi. From near the border, where they were trapped, we safely allowed them entry with their belongings. At the border, we maintained strict security and helped these people reach their destinations safely,” Pandey said.

“People said that after leaving their homes in Delhi they wish to travel to Loni, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Baghpat. So, we helped them. This is also in line with state government’s stand that rioters will be dealt with strictly and those resorting to peace and non-violence will be helped. For Friday prayers, we have made elaborate arrangements,” he said, adding that respective sector magistrates will be deployed at places of worship in sensitive areas of Loni, Muradnagar, Dasna, Masuri, Kaila Bhatta and Shaheed Nagar.

“About 10-15 of those who came were injured. They were taken to hospitals and given first aid,” said a police officer.

Senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani said, “We are also acting tough against people who are making calls to the police and giving fake information. In this connection, we have detained about 10 persons who were questioned and were let off after a warning. Apart from this, we have about 15 persons whose social media accounts are being monitored and we can also file FIRs against them, if need be. People who were bound (under sections of Criminal Procedure Code) in December are also being monitored.”