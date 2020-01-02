352 drunk drivers challaned on New Year’s night

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:56 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Police fined 352 people for driving drunk on the New Year’s night, down from 509 challans issued in 2018. Officers said increased deployment and a massive increase in the challan amount ensured a dip in the number of offences. As many as 543 such drivers were fined in 2017 on the same occasion.

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, enforced from 2019, the challan amount for driving drunk has gone up from Rs1,000 to Rs 10,000.

“There was heavy deployment of personnel and, also because the challan amount has shot up many fold, there was a personal policing, leading to a reduction in the number of cases,” said a senior traffic police official.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said security was beefed up across the national capital throughout Tuesday night, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure safe New Year celebrations.

“In certain areas such as India Gate and Connaught Place, we had increased deployment because people usually go to these places to party and return home drunk,” Bundela said.

He added, “All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were deployed at vulnerable points. We also collaborated with local police teams to improve our presence.”

Police officers said in each traffic circle at least 10-15 traffic pickets were set up to catch violators.