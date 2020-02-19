36 Maharashtra residents evacuated from Wuhan have no Covid-19 infection

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:26 IST

PUNE Thirty-six Maharashtra residents evacuated from Wuhan, China, are free to return to the state after completing 14 days in isolation at Delhi’s Manesar isolation camp, the Maharashtra health department said on Wednesday. Test results for all 36 have returned negative for the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

The camp has been specially built by the Indian army for Wuhan evacuees returning to India, landing in New Delhi. Out of the 36, nine are from Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Six hundred evacuees returned to India on February 1 via an Air India flight, and have been isolated at the Manesar camp ever since.

Of the 600 people evacuated from Wuhan, ground zero for the Covid-19 outbreak, 36 are from Maharashtra and on February 18, all 36 were released from the camp.

Apart from the nine from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, three each are from Jalgaon, Mumbai and Solapur; two each from Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Nashik, Sangli and Thane; and one each from Akola, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nanded and Yavatmal.

As advised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) these 36 will now be tracked local health authorities for the next 14 days.

As of February 19, 266 travellers have returned from countries affected by Covid-19 to Maharashtra.

Seventy samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, have till date tested negative for the virus.

38-year-old male in isolation

A 38-year-old male, who returned from Japan on February 5, has been admitted to Naidu hospital’s isolation ward on Wednesday, after he showed symptoms of the virus - cold, cough and fever.

Patil still awaiting evacuation

Ashwini Patil, the woman from Satara who is still currently in Wuhan, China, said that the Indian embassy has assured her of an airlift out of the country by Thursday.

“We got a call on Wednesday from the embassy which said that they are planning to evacuate us by Thursday. We must be prepared for it,” Patil said.