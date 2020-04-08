361 ventilators in district hospitals, more on the way: collector

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:58 IST

PUNE: While the Pune district administration has accounted for 361 ventilators in district hospitals, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “There is no dearth in the number of ventilators for the district or in the number of isolation centres. We are buying more ventilators and as the demand for the ventilators grows we will buy as per the requirements. We have requested more from the state government.”

As per data from district health department, there are a total of 1,184 isolation beds currently reserved for Covid-19 patients which can be increased to 2,374 beds if the situation worsens. There are 389 ICU (Intensive care unit) beds available in the district and 361 ventilators in the district hospitals.

Pune district has a population of 94.29 lakh (2011 census) and includes Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad munciipal corporations; Pune, Khadki and Dehu Road cantonment boards and 14 talukas.

Dr Dilip Sarda, member, Maharashtra Medical Council said more ventilators are needed in Pune. “Looking at the current situation this is a very less number. This cannot be increased overnight because the expertise to handle ventilators and isolation bed patients is also less. We cannot just have the infrastructure; we need the necessary expertise too. The less number of ventilators or lacking infrastructure is a result of ignoring health and not allocating the necessary budget for health over the years.”

Facilities created in Pune Division

(includes Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli districts)

* population: 2.34 crore

* 88 quarantine centres with a capacity of 12, 850 beds.

* 52 isolation centres with 2167 beds.

* total of 1465 ventilators: 137 in government hospitals and the rest in private hospitals

- source: Pune Divisional Commissionerate

List of some isolation/ICU facilities in the city

· Around 36 private hospitals and 3 government hospitals with 238 beds organised for rural/municipal council areas in Pune district. This can be increased to 489 beds.

· 500-bed sports complex at Balewadi, Pune, converted to isolation facility

· Sports hostel at Sanas Ground has been converted into a 200 bed isolation facility.

· Army’s Southern Command in Pune, has offered quarantine facilities.

· Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) has created a 30-bed isolation ward

· SVP Cantonment General Hospital- institutional quarantine facility for 10 people and Isolation ward with 30 beds.

· Symbiosis University Hospital MOU with Maharashtra Government to serve as Covid-19 nodal centre with 500 beds and 30 ICU beds

· Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana has committed 250 rooms with attached toilets at its Wagholi educational complex.