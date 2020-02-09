e-paper
37-year-old man gunned down in Hisar over enmity

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at them at old court’s taxi stand in Hisar, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Raju Saini, 37, and the injured is Kallu Sunar.

A spokesman of Hisar police said three men came on a motorcycle and opened fire at the victims, allegedly over personal enmity.

“ Raju died on the spot, while Kallu was rushed to a hospital in the city where his condition is stated to be critical. We have formed teams to identify and arrest the accused, who are at large,” he added.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act against the assailants.

