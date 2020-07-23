38-year-old constable succumbs to Covid in Thane

cities

A 38-year-old constable attached to Thane police commissionarate succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was attached to headquarter, but was deployed in jurisdiction of Kolshewadi police station for bandobast from July 1.

An officer from Thane said, “On July 13, he was admitted to Meera Hospital in Kalyan after he complained of severe breathlessness. He lost consciousness and was put on ventilator. He was then shifted to Ayush Hospital, Kalyan and then to Fortis Hospital in Kalyan for further treatment. His swab was taken and he tested positive on July 15.” He was thenshifted to Horizon Prime Hospital in Thane the next day. The officer added, “In last few days, he showed slight improvement and regained consciousness but remained critical. He succumbed on Wednesday. His family members and four police personnels are quarantined. This is the 8th police personal who died after getting infected and so far 800 tested positive amongst which 80% recovered.”

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has conducted 1,571 antigen tests out of which 331 tested positive for Covid-19 in last three days. An antigen testing centre is set up in all the civic wards in the city.

With the aim to flatten the curve and provide timely treatment to residents, Mission Zero was initiated by the civic body. Thane Municipal Corporation has nine wards and as a part of this mission; a testing centre was set up in every ward from Monday onwards. Only those with symptoms are allowed to conduct the antigen test.

Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, “The testing centres in each ward is connected with the Fever OPD, as per the report received after the antigen test; the health officer determines where the patient needs to be admitted. All the necessary facilities are provided by the ward officer once a person is detected positive. So far 331 tested positive out of the 1571 tests conducted.”

Moreover, Thane city recorded 327 positive cases and five deaths on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the number of positive cases was 187 however the number increased on Wednesday. Till now there have been 16,542 positive cases and 562 deaths in the city.

“There could be a fluctuation in results depending on areas from where the test samples are collected or people who come for tests. We have our own testing centre and have been trying to conduct as many tests as possible everyday. The number of positive cases has been reducing in the last few days which definitely highlights that we are in control of the situation but it is too early to ascertain anything from these figures,” said Malvi.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 421 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 17,023. The city also recorded six deaths, taking the death toll to 272. The city now has 5,894 cases.

Cases have also increased in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation which reported 303 cases on Wednesday. The total Covid 19 positive cases has now risen to 12,269. Six more people died on Wednesday taking the toll to 358. Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 148 new Covid 19 cases on Wednesday taking the total in the region to 5,250. With 6 more deaths being reported on the day the Covid toll in the region is now 127.

(Inputs by G. Mohiuddin Jeddy and Sajana Nambiar)